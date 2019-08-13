Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

PRU traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. 87,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

