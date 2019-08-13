Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of New York Times worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,843,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New York Times by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,124,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 715,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.12. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,542,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,144.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $336,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

