Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.40 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 16,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $2,169,348.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,021.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock worth $8,768,727 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.79. 36,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.