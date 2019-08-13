Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,292 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Mizuho upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,729 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 54,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,829. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

