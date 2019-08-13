Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,552 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Cigna by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,302. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

