Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,514 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after acquiring an additional 985,011 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,821,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,657,000 after acquiring an additional 866,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in State Street by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,489,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 429,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in State Street by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,352 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

STT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

