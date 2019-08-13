Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,994 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 875,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 871,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 867,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,767 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 681,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

