Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 559 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 704,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,201. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. Prologis’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.