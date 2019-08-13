Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,693 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

