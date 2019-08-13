Ryo Currency Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $399,828.00 and approximately $557.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,894.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.01906271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.70 or 0.03139340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00772234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00786769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00511429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00152345 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 13,484,531 coins and its circulating supply is 13,367,219 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

