Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Down 4%

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) shares traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 9,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 99,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

