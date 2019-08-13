SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $161.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00945839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00241431 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003850 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

