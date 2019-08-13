Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAL shares. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.