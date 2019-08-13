Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 775.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sally Beauty worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,466,000 after buying an additional 976,690 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,229,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,956,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 125,922 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $74,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,795. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 487,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.