Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.31 ($31.75).

ETR:SZG traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €17.05 ($19.83). 503,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €16.96 ($19.72) and a 52-week high of €44.00 ($51.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The firm has a market cap of $908.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

