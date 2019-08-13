Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 11.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 107,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.17. 443,709 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

