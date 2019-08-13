SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCHYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

