Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 1,157,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,594. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

