Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $17.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $23.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $58.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $100.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.97% and a negative net margin of 136.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

SGMO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $305,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

