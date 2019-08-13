Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 500 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Unilever by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Unilever by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

UN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. 923,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,296. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

