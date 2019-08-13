Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.44.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. 154,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,085. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

