Saturna Capital CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

