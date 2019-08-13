Saturna Capital CORP Has $45.20 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in SAP were worth $45,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SAP by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 425,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $120.95. 22,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

