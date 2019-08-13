Saturna Capital CORP Makes New Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Docusign by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $27,899,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,988 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,281. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

