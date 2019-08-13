Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 269 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $68,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. 130,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

