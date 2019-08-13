Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.71 ($10.13).

Shares of FRA:SHA traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching €6.05 ($7.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,312 shares. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.47.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

