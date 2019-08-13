Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Reduced by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 7.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 984,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 929,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,671 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,438. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27.

