Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $53.89.

