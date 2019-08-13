Scidev (ASX:SDV) Shares Down 3.3%

Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), approximately 767,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.18.

About Scidev (ASX:SDV)

SciDev Ltd manufactures and supplies chemicals for industrial wastewater treatment in Australia. It offers coagulants and flocculants under the MAXIFLOX, DAIRYFLOX, OPTIFLOX, and BIOFLOX brands for mining and mineral processing, dairy products manufacturing, food products manufacturing, and sewage treatment, as well as industrial liquid waste treatment, power generation, oil and gas production, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing industries.

