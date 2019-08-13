Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,069,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 2,899,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 474,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 101,407 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

