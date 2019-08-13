Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,621 shares of company stock worth $50,148,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

MA traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.51. 204,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.12. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.