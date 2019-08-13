Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.17. 95,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,070. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $1,113,207.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,155.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

