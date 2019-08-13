Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,663 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 36.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 43.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 99.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGC traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 2,941,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,537. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

