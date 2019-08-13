Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,276 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Scott & Selber Inc. owned 0.12% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $16,863,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,016,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $18,924,306.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger bought 46,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $848,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,712,396 shares of company stock worth $49,604,380 and have sold 306,099 shares worth $6,006,175. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 1,491,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.