Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,648,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,629,000 after acquiring an additional 275,507 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 155,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 146,144 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.