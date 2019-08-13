Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 99,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 205,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

