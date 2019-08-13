Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,492 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,321% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.06. 10,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $825,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,368.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 786,143 shares of company stock valued at $86,001,111. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,982,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after buying an additional 578,765 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,449,000 after buying an additional 422,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

