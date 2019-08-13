Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,347,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,411 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $357,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $50,283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 215,355 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $7,036,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,143,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,986,000 after buying an additional 144,425 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Sealed Air by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 344,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 141,293 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

