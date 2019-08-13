SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.04. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.08 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

