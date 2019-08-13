SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. 2,716,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,035. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

