SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Cummins by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

CMI traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

