SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $20.22 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,221,000. Atmos Energy accounts for about 3.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. 453,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,637. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

