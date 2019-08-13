Sector Gamma AS Increases Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,648 shares during the quarter. Clovis Oncology comprises 1.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.81% of Clovis Oncology worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,016,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,277,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 104,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,390. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $310.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

