Sector Gamma AS Purchases Shares of 223,004 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 223,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000. Bruker comprises 1.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.14% of Bruker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann raised Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink raised Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.57%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

