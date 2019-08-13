Sector Gamma AS Sells 76,416 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 76,416 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 9.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,454,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,343,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $603,446,000 after purchasing an additional 672,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. 245,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 862,094 shares of company stock worth $69,122,768. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

