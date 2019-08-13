Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 552,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Security National Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Security National Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. The company has a market cap of $90.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -0.03. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.