Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

GPK traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

