Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

ETY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 5,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

