Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $184,074.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,371 shares of company stock worth $2,424,707. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. 17,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

