Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

